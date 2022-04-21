Led by Yellen, ministers leave G20 meeting after Russian intervention

posted on 04/20/2022 18:12 / updated on 04/20/2022 18:51



(credit: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP)

The meeting was behind closed doors, parallel to the annual spring meeting (in the Northern Hemisphere) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, in Washington, United States, but Russia provoked a new ministerial rebellion during the meeting of the G20, a group that brings together the 19 largest developed and emerging economies plus the European Union. This Wednesday’s meeting (4/20) gave rise to a protest against Russia, in which Brazil did not participate.

Led by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, finance ministers and central bank presidents from European and Western countries walked out of the G20 meeting in protest of the war in Ukraine as the Russian representative began an intervention that had repercussions in the agencies. international. Yellen got up and left the room after a Russian representative began to speak.

The Brazilian representatives, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, however, remained at the meeting and fulfilled their agendas, according to their respective advisors. The two are in Washington to attend IMF and World Bank ministerial meetings.

“The world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Today, Canada and several of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia tried to intervene,” wrote the Canadian Finance Minister. , Chrystia Freeland, on her Twitter profile.

Freeland posted a photo of officials who left the meeting, including Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, US officials said Yellen would not participate in certain sessions of the meeting that included Russia, the company’s website reported. CNN. The American TV network also highlighted that the withdrawal of the authorities took place just when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov began to speak virtually at the G20 meeting.

Although US President Joe Biden has said Russia should no longer be in the G20, expelling Moscow would require the support of all members. This is considered unlikely, as China has said it would not support Russia’s expulsion.

Yesterday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said, in a virtual presentation by the think tank CSIS, that Brazil is against an expulsion of Russia from the IMF and also declared that, despite having condemned the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians, the Brazilian government is against imposing sanctions on Moscow.

revised forecasts

Multilateral bodies have revised downward global growth forecasts this year. The IMF, for example, reduced from 4.4% to 3.6% the forecast of growth in the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, due to the war in Ukraine and the new blockades in China due to covid-19. .

On the other hand, the Fund raised its forecast for Brazilian GDP growth this year from 0.3% to 0.5%, largely due to a better outlook for commodity exports, as Brazil is a major food producer. and prices soared because of the war in Ukraine.

Silvio Campos Neto, a partner at Tendências, recalled that Brazil continues to grow less than the world, despite the improvement in IMF forecasts. He pointed out that the downward revisions to the global GDP growth of important economies, such as the United States and China, are relevant and spark a warning sign that the Fund may continue to lower estimates.

“The Fund reduced its GDP growth forecast from 4.8% to 4.4%, a rate well below the Chinese government’s growth target of 5.5%, leaving the context very challenging for the Chinese economy and for the global economy”, he warned. “The risk of a downturn in China is stronger and, in the short term, inflation could still continue to affect expectations. Because of this, there are a number of reasons for the world to be more cautious”, amended Campos Neto.

For Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, Brazil will continue to grow little because it cannot make the necessary adjustments to rebalance public accounts. “Brazil grows little and, in crises like the current ones, it gets more, because it doesn’t do its homework”, he said, remembering that the fiscal consolidation pointed out by the economic team is just speech and does not match reality.

“Inflation and extraordinary revenues resulting from the rise in oil prices, mainly, have helped the government to make adjustments only on the revenue side and not for expenses”, he lamented.