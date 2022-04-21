Microsoft announces partnership for Xbox Game Pass to receive more Ubisoft games in the future

Microsoft has announced a partnership with Ubisoft to bring more games from the French company to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. You can check out the games that have been added to the service recently here.

Microsoft has revealed a partnership with Ubisoft for games from the French company to reach Game Pass through the Ubisoft Connect app. Among the titles announced for the next two months are Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition for Game Pass subscribers on PC and consoles. They will also be available on the Cloud, allowing you to play directly from mobile platforms.

Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers currently only have access to select Ubisoft titles such as Steep, Rainbow Six: Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction. The last two entered the catalog in January, but with the partnership, more games could arrive quickly. In the post, Xbox Game Pass community head Megan Spurr reports that Microsoft will work together with Ubisoft to bring more amazing games to the service’s library, but doesn’t elaborate on the partnership. Ubisoft is responsible for franchises such as Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rayman, The Division, Splinter Cell and Rayman.