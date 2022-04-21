patch 1.04 bugs Malenia and frustrates players

The most recent update to Elden Ring, responsible for improving player damage and balancing spell usage, appeared to have made progress significantly easier. However, an unexpected adjustment was reported on social media, and it seems that the battle against Malenia has become more complicated, with its buggy self-healing feature.

The situation gained repercussion on the web after redditor Demonboy995 shared a video on his profile containing scenes from the fight against Miquella’s Sword. In the images, it is possible to observe that the boss’s HP regenerates even without hitting the Tainted, when the villain uses her long blade dance combo. See below:

Malenia is healing without actually hitting the player after the patch, this is on ps5, i got summoned 8 times after the patch and it happened everytime this is the recent one from Eldenring

According to the player, the case was repeated every time his character was summoned and became frequent on PS5 after the release of patch 1.04. So far, FromSoftware has not commented on a likely fix, but the video suggests the presence of a clear inconsistency of frames where Malenia “understands” to have hit its tormentor, even though it didn’t impact the hitbox or cause direct damage.

Learn more about the new Elden Ring update

Released last Tuesday (19), Elden Ring patch 1.04 brought some features, such as increased attack stats for all weapons and improvements to spells and enchantments. Also, he expanded the NPC Patches quest and brought more events across the Midlands. Click here to learn more.