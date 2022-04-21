Prostate Cancer-Linked Bacteria Discovered: Possible Breakthrough to Cure?

Scientists at the University of East Anglia have discovered a bacterium linked to aggressive cases of prostate cancer, which could represent new techniques for preventing and treating more deadly forms of the disease. The study, however, did not determine whether the bacteria could be the cause of the problem or even a catalyst for its severity, which could be discovered in future analyses.

If the link is proven, specific antibiotics for the treatment can be used, preventing the disease from causing thousands of deaths every year. The research involved sophisticated genetic analysis of urine and prostate tissue from more than 600 male patients with and without prostate cancer. Five species of bacteria linked to rapid disease progression were found.

After discovering bacteria linked to prostate cancer, scientists seek to know if there is a causality between the microorganism and the disease (Image: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

Prostate cancer: findings and controversies

The research in question was published in the scientific journal European Urology Oncology — of the five new species of bacteria found in the genetic analysis, three of them were unknown to science. Men who had one or more of them present in their urine, prostate or tumor tissue were 2.6 times more likely to see their cancer progress from early to more advanced stages of the disease than men without the bacteria.

But even lead research scientist and professor of genetics at the university, Colin Cooper, acknowledges that bacteria may not be directly linked to disease. Men with more severe cases of prostate cancer may have deficiencies in the immune system that allow for a greater proliferation of some types of bacteria, for example.

If the suspicion of involvement is confirmed, however, it will be no different from cases such as infections of the Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that increases the risk of stomach cancer in those who are invaded by it. Despite being a good prospect for patients, the administration of antibiotics in the region is complicated, as they do not reach the prostate easily and a drug selected only for a certain type of bacteria would have to be selected.

Now, the question is to establish the causality of the bacterial presence with the disease or not. One way to do this, experts point out, is to verify that the microorganisms are never found in samples from healthy prostates without traces of cancer. While prostate cancer is the most common form of the disease in men, in many cases the patient dies from the disease rather than from it.

Source: European Urology Oncology