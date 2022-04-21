Putin threatens the West with the world’s most powerful nuclear missile: ‘It will have nothing to do’; watch video

New generation weapon is exclusive, has unlimited range and is capable of defeating all modern anti-aircraft systems

Handout / Russian Defense Ministry / AFP New generation weapon has unlimited range



THE Russia sent a new alert to enemies this Wednesday, 20, when testing the new intercontinental ballistic missile that has nuclear capability. This new weapon, which will serve to reinforce the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces, also guarantees security and will make “those who threaten our country with unbridled and aggressive rhetoric think twice”, said the Vladimir Putin during a TV commercial. According to him, the armament “will give food to those who try to threaten” Russia and that not even the US anti-missile system is capable of combating. “It will have nothing to do,” the head of state said in 2018 when he presented Sarmat. The fifth-generation heavy intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of defeating all modern anti-aircraft systems. “There are no analogues in the world and won’t be for a long time. Indeed, it is a unique weapon,” he said.

Sarmat outperforms its predecessor, the 11,000 km-range Voevoda missile, rated by the nato as SS-18, the Satan. “The Sarmat missile is the most powerful and longest-range missile in the world,” the Defense Ministry statement said. The weapon is part of a series of other missiles touted in 2018 as “invisible” by Vladimir Putin. Among them are the Kinjal and Avangard hypersonic missiles. During the speech, the Russian leader made a point of saying that the most powerful missile in the world was created using “only nationally produced assemblies, components and parts”. The test comes at a time when the war in Ukraine has entered a new phase and Russian troops walk towards Donbass, a region that Putin promises to “liberate”. In 2019, the Russian leader even reported that the missile had “practically no range limits” and that it was capable of “reaching its targets through the north and south poles”. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the launch would have been from Plesetsk, in the north-west of the country, and hit targets almost 6,000 kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the far east. The test was broadcast on public television and chaired by the Russian president.

*With information from EFE and AFP