Relatives of autistic children protest against change in treatment carried out by Unimed

The families seek a renegotiation of the agreement with the Center that has been treating patients for years

This Wednesday morning (20), fathers and mothers of autistic children protested in front of Unimed Cariri’s headquarters, in Juazeiro do Norte, against a measure taken by the company, which transfers the care of patients from the Integrated Learning Center to the Núcleo of Health Care (NAS). Site Miséria’s audiovisual reporting team was on site.

One of the protest participants, Cíntia, says that around 65 families are dissatisfied with the change and that since February, contact with Unimed has already been made via phone and email, “we were heard, but we had no answer”, he reports.

Unimed’s lawyer, Shalon Tavares, told the report by Site Miséria that the Centro Integrado Aprender requested the administrative disqualification of the clinic, “We communicated Unimed with the beneficiaries via mail, via recorded call, in person, informing that there would be this disconnection and that they would be guaranteeing the service at Unimed’s own clinic”, reported. Shalon also pointed out that some of the professionals from the Integrated Center sought Unimed to continue the treatment already started with the children.

