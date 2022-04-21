Russia claims to have captured port city of Mariupol | World

The Russian government said on Thursday (21) that it had captured the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that there are still around 1,500 to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers hiding underground at the Azovstal factory, but they “are surrounded and the perimeter of the steelworks is securely blocked.”

Putin has already congratulated the Russian army on the success of the operation in the region and also has ordered it not to attack the factory. According to news agencies, the Russian president hopes the Ukrainian fighters will surrender.

the government of Ukrainehowever, did not comment on the Russian information.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk demanded on Thursday that Russia allow the urgent evacuation of wounded civilians and soldiers from the Azovstal plant through a humanitarian corridor. She did not mention whether the Russians took over the port city.

“There are around 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers there. They all need to be evacuated from Azovstal today,” Vereshchuk said in a social media post.

5 million left the Ukraine

More than 5 million people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. On Wednesday (20), few people managed to flee the port city of Mariupol – one of the biggest targets in the offensive and which had been under siege for weeks.

A new attempt was made to evacuate around 6,000 civilians from Mariupol, but few were able to board the buses. The mayor reported that 100,000 residents remain in the besieged city.