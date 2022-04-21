Russia puts pressure on eastern Ukraine, faces new Western sanctions

Russia launched dozens of attacks in the early hours of Tuesday (19) in eastern Ukraine, hours after Kiev announced the start of the great “battle for the Donbass”, a region in which Moscow is concentrating its efforts after almost two months of war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced a “new phase” of the offensive and said it would be “an important moment for this special operation”, using the terms with which Moscow refers to the invasion of Ukraine, launched on 24 February.

“We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” the pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who accused Western countries of “prolonging” the conflict by handing over weapons. to Kiev.

Earlier, his ministry announced that the army had neutralized 13 Ukrainian positions in Donbass, including the key city of Sloviansk, and bombed “another 60 military targets”.

In all, 1,260 military targets were hit by missiles and artillery in the last few hours, during which Russian forces also destroyed two missile depots and shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet in the eastern regions of the country, he added.

In addition, the Ministry issued a warning “to the military of the Ukrainian Army”: “Do not test your luck, make the right decision, to end military operations and lay down your arms.”

But Ukrainian officials, who began receiving the last $800 million in US-approved military aid on Monday, appear unwilling to comply with Moscow’s demands.

“It doesn’t matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here. We will fight. We will defend ourselves,” warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considered that the “murder of thousands of civilians” since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine “is a war crime for which the Russian president (Vladimir Putin) bears responsibility”.

Scholz participated in a videoconference of the G7 (United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan) and the leaders of Romania and Poland, in addition to the main leaders of the European Union (EU).

During the meeting, the United States and the EU reached a “broad consensus” to impose “new sanctions” on Russia and “increase Moscow’s international isolation”, according to the Italian government.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced an “intense concentration of forces and fire” that inevitably makes this battle more violent, bloody and destructive” and called for a four-day “humanitarian pause” during Orthodox Easter.

The conflict has driven nearly five million people to take refuge in countries other than the seven million internally displaced, according to the UN.

The ‘obstacle’ of Mariupol

The conquest of Donbass, a mining region partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists, would give Moscow a swath of land from Ukraine’s southern coast to the Crimean peninsula. The latter was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The biggest obstacle to that ambition remains the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks. In it, the last Ukrainian forces resist entrenched in the vast industrial complex of Azovstal.

Hours after demanding his surrender, the Russian army said it had opened a humanitarian corridor on Tuesday to evacuate Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal.

“Russian forces have opened a corridor to allow the exit of soldiers from the Ukrainian army and fighters from nationalist formations who voluntarily lay down their weapons,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, adding that this device began at 2 pm local time (8 am GMT).

But fighting continued in some parts of the city, “not only with weapons, but also with tanks,” said Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of the Donetsk region.

In Mariupol, in addition to the fighters, the city council said that “at least 1,000 civilians, most of them women, children and the elderly” were in underground shelters.

“Go away!”

“Go away!” declared the governor of the Lugansk region, Sergii Gaidai, on Tuesday.

The day before, he had reported the occurrence of “incessant” fighting in several localities and the loss of the small town of Kreminna. Situated about 50 km from Kramatorsk, it is the “de facto” capital of the Donbass still under Kiev’s control.

“Thousands of inhabitants of Kreminna did not have time to flee and are now held hostage by the Russians,” denounced Gaidai, whose claims about the fall of this city were denied by an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency.

In the neighboring region of Donetsk, also in the Donbass, the Russians are bombing “in the direction of Marinka, Ocheretyne and Avdivka”, said its governor, Pavlo Kirilenko, noting that the situation “is difficult, but it is under control”.

Putin said he launched the so-called military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to save Russian-speakers in Ukraine from a “genocide” committed by a “neo-Nazi” regime.

However, organizers of the commemoration of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp in Mauthausen, Austria, announced this Tuesday that they asked the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus – Moscow’s ally – not to attend the event, as their presence would be ” incompatible with the oath” of the “surviving prisoners and their desire for peace and freedom”.

Fighting on all fronts

While the focus is on Donbass, Russia has also attacked other parts of the country. On Monday, bombings were recorded in Krakow (northeast), the second largest city in the country, leaving three dead and 21 injured. The Russian army also launched a series of missiles into southern Ukraine, another frontline.

“The situation is tense,” said Natalia Gumeniuk, spokeswoman for the southern command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Moscow, which already controls the city of Kherson, “concentrates its forces” and “wants to advance” towards the Mykolaiv region further west, where shelling has intensified, she added.

In Leópolis, the large western city that has become a refuge for the displaced, “powerful” attacks left at least seven dead on Monday, local authorities said.

Kiev said on Tuesday that 76 Ukrainians had been released in a new prisoner exchange with Russia, without specifying how many people were handed over to Russian authorities. This is the fifth such exchange since the invasion began.

World economic impact

The IMF, which publishes its updated forecasts ahead of its spring meetings, expects the world economy to grow by 3.6% this year compared to 4.4% expected in January before the Russian invasion.

The war in Ukraine has effects similar to “seismic waves emanating from the epicenter of an earthquake” and darkens the outlook for the world economy, warned the new chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.