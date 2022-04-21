Russian soldiers accused of gunning down Ukrainian zoo workers – News

Two staff at the Feldman Ecopark zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, were found dead by their colleagues. In shock, workers there revealed that Russian soldiers were responsible for the murders. The bodies were discovered while the animals from the site were removed and sent to a region safely.

Employees were reported missing on March 7, when they returned amid the Russian invasion to evacuate the animals. His colleagues were optimistic that the two had run away and not yet returned.

A statement from Ecopark last Tuesday (19) stated that the victims were found “shot by enemies” and that the bodies were hidden in a room.





“We looked for them for a long time, we called the police. until the last [momento], we hoped that nothing irremediable had happened, and that they had managed to survive. But yesterday we received confirmation that their bodies were found.”

In addition, the zoo expressed its condolences to the victims’ family and friends, “wonderful and brave people”, and said it believed that “the inhumans who committed this will definitely be punished!”

At the beginning of the war, the Feldman Ecopark was heavily bombed and three other employees were killed.





The zoo had also been in the news on April 5, when it was reported that the zoo would euthanize its lions, tigers and bears after being hit by Russian bombing. The fear was that Russian bombs could destroy the enclosures and that the animals would escape.

Days later, however, it was reported that some of their animals were taken to a safe place, preventing them from being euthanized.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and is just 32 kilometers from the Russian border to the north. The site has seen some of the most intense fighting since the start of the war on 24 February.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



