Russia’s ultimatums ignored by Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Eastern Europe, Vladimir Putin’s army has defined some areas as essential to be conquered by military force. In two, the Russian government issued ultimatums to the Ukrainian government: Donbass and Mariupol.

The regions are sensitive for different reasons to the Russian advance and could result, according to experts, in the biggest battles in the world since the end of the 2nd World War.

Understand below what is behind the conflicts in these places.

Mariupol

Mariupol gives access to the sea, and can facilitate Russian movement in the war.

Officially, President Putin says that the offensive in the region happens because of the desire of pro-Russian movements that are in the territory.

Since March, the Russian Defense Ministry has issued ultimatums for the Ukrainian Army to surrender and leave the region. In the last four days, two more were issued. “All who lay down their weapons are assured that their lives will be spared,” the ministry said. This ultimatum was valid until the morning of last Sunday (17).

Ukraine rejected and did not surrender. President Volodymyr Zelensky took the opportunity to ask for more weapons. “All the heavy weapons and planes needed immediately to reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and free it,” the Ukrainian president claimed.

The other ultimatum was made with a deadline of 8 am (Brasilia time). Once again Ukraine did not give in to Russian pressure. However, Ukrainian fighters released videos recounting the dramatic situation in Mariupol. “We may have a few days or hours left,” said Serhiy Volynsky, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade.

Currently, civilians and military have a single bastion of resistance: the Azovstal factory. According to the Ukrainian government, there are 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly, hiding and trying to protect themselves from Russian attacks.

Donbass

The Donbass region, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk, is also another that the Russian army is attacking. It is an area of ​​interest for the Putin government by the pro-Russian groups that exist in the region and that have turned the area into a breakaway region.

In a statement, the Russian government said it was in a new phase of the war. And that includes new attacks on Donbass. There has not yet been an ultimatum issued by Putin, but Ukraine has already ruled out surrendering and handing over Donbass.

“I don’t trust the Russian military, nor the Russian leadership. So we understand that even though we fought and they left Kiev, it doesn’t mean that if they win Donbas they won’t [avançar] towards Kiev”, evaluates Zelensky, in an interview with CNN.

According to experts interviewed by CNN, the way Russia is moving, the battle for Donbass could be “the biggest since the Second World War”.

Negotiations

Russia said it had handed Ukraine a document with specific points for the end of the war. “[O documento] includes elaborated absolutely clear formulations. The ball is in their court, we are waiting for an answer,” said government spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

However, Zelensky stated that he did not receive any documents.