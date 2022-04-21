Sonic Origins confirmed and coming to PS5 and PS4 in June

Sonic Origins had been rated in South Korea recently, indicating that its announcement was forthcoming. Well, this Wednesday morning (20), SEGA confirmed the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch. The launch will take place on the day June 23on the birthday of the most beloved hedgehog in the world.

The game is a remastered collection that brings together four classic 2D titles from the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive: “Sonic The Hedgehog 1”, “Sonic The Hedgehog 2”, “Sonic 3 & Knuckles” and “Sonic CD”. The Japanese publisher brought a trailer to present the game, which can be enjoyed with three playable characters: Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Look:

Sonic Origins even includes more news for fans. It will be possible to switch between “Classic” or “Anniversary” modes. The first works like the original games: the gameplay has limited lives and game over. The second offers a fullscreen view, infinite lives and has no game over.

Another novelty, according to SEGA, is the completion of missions to earn medallions throughout the games. With this, you will be able to spend them to unlock contents in the vault, a special stage and much more.

Sonic Origins pre-order

You can now pre-order Sonic Origins on the PS Store. The game is divided into two editions: “Digital Standard” and “Digital Deluxe”. Both include pre-purchase bonuses — 100 medallions, unlocked “Mirror” mode, and Letter Box. Plus, the “Digital Deluxe” comes with more treats. Check it out below:

Digital Standard – BRL 214.90

Digital Deluxe – BRL 239.90

main game

Added difficult missions

letter box

Characters in the Main Menu

Island Camera in the Main Menu

Character Animations in Music Playback

Exclusive tracks from Mega Drive titles

