Taliban court sentences seven defendants to 35 lashes in Afghanistan – News

This Wednesday (20), seven men were flogged in Afghanistan, according to a court decision, for various crimes. Among them, the sale and consumption of alcohol. The move is the first decision since the Taliban regained power last August.

The lashes are reminiscent of the severe punishments imposed by the regime during its first exercise of power, between 1996 and 2001.

The seven accused men confessed to their crimes and were sentenced to 35 lashes each, the Supreme Court said in a statement.





“The sentence was carried out today” in Kabul, a senior court official, Abdul Basir Mashal, told AFP.

Five of the flogged defendants were also sentenced to six months in prison each.

During their first stint in power, the Taliban were characterized by an extremely strict interpretation of Islamic law, punishing even minor crimes with flogging and public executions.





The rules were especially strict for women, then humiliated and beaten by the feared religious police.

When they returned to government last year, they promised to be more lenient, although they assured that they would continue to be guided by Sharia.



