TCU: Ministry of Health must regulate supply of medication to patients transplanted in SUS | Policy

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) determined this Wednesday (20) that the Ministry of Health regularize the supply of immunosuppressive drugs necessary for the care of transplant patients treated by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The deadline to comply with the determination is 120 days from the notification.

In the process, the court did not identify actual irregularities in the supply of medicines, but rather, difficulties in procedural and legal procedures. The TCU makes a number of suggestions to eliminate these bureaucratic difficulties.

The court also wants Health to assess the possibility of purchasing a strategic stock of medicines to mitigate eventual shortages. And it calls for greater transparency in data on the production, distribution and stocks of immunosuppressive drugs.

The conclusions were issued after a complaint was filed with the court about possible irregularities related to the supply and availability of immunosuppressive drugs to patients who had transplanted organs.

These irregularities have been occurring since 2017. The main suppliers are the Chemical Pharmaceutical Laboratory of the Army (LQFEX) and the Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz).

When analyzing the case, the technical area found that in fact, there is irregular supply and significant delays in drug deliveries, resulting in temporary shortages of these drugs in several states..

The records tell that the Ministry of Health even adopted actions to make emergency contracts for medicines with private network providers without, however, obtaining the expected results of making the medicines available.

See, in the report below, the impact of the lack of medicines on the lives of transplant patients:

Transplanted people are in danger with the interruption of drug production by the Army

Other measures were also taken by Saúde and the national laboratories (LQFEX and Farmanguinhos), but without success, which resulted in the TCU acting.

“The information brought to the file shows us that both the Ministry of Health and the laboratories involved in the manufacture of these drugs have been adopting measures that seek to identify the causes of delays in supply and the adoption of the respective measures to mitigate them”, says Vital do Rego.

“It should also be noted that these measures, however, have not proved to be sufficient for the definitive solution of the problems observed in the production and supply of these drugs for the benefit of the target population, so that the Ministry of Health, within the scope of its discretion, should adopt complementary actions for this purpose”, completes the minister.