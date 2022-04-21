Understand what the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 in Brazil means

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga declared, on Sunday night (17), the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 in Brazil. The announcement was made on national radio and TV, broadcast by the stations at 8:30 pm. According to Queiroga, the decision was motivated by the advance of the mass vaccination program in Brazil associated with the reduction in the rates of contamination and deaths.

In the coming days, the Federal Government must issue a normative act that, in practice, changes 170 rules currently in force. Among them, the one that allows the emergency use of vaccines and medicines.

The Covid-19 health emergency in Brazil has been in effect since February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. It was it that allowed the federal government, in addition to states and municipalities, to hire medical services – such as the opening of new ICU beds – to acquire medicines, respirators and vaccines without bidding, and create health rules, such as the mandatory use of masks.

Despite the federal government’s decision, the measure is not currently recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are still no details on how the regulatory changes will take place in practice. But it is estimated that federation entities will have 30 to 90 days to adapt. In addition, behind-the-scenes information shows that the government is seeking legal measures to continue using vaccines that are currently authorized in Brazil only for emergency use, as it has not yet obtained the definitive registration. This is the case of Coronavac, which is being used, mainly, in the immunization of children.

Check out, in full, the statement by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga