Understand what the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 in Brazil means

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga declared, on Sunday night (17), the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 in Brazil. The announcement was made on national radio and TV, broadcast by the stations at 8:30 pm. According to Queiroga, the decision was motivated by the advance of the mass vaccination program in Brazil associated with the reduction in the rates of contamination and deaths.
In the coming days, the Federal Government must issue a normative act that, in practice, changes 170 rules currently in force. Among them, the one that allows the emergency use of vaccines and medicines.
The Covid-19 health emergency in Brazil has been in effect since February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. It was it that allowed the federal government, in addition to states and municipalities, to hire medical services – such as the opening of new ICU beds – to acquire medicines, respirators and vaccines without bidding, and create health rules, such as the mandatory use of masks.
READ MORE
Despite the federal government’s decision, the measure is not currently recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).
There are still no details on how the regulatory changes will take place in practice. But it is estimated that federation entities will have 30 to 90 days to adapt. In addition, behind-the-scenes information shows that the government is seeking legal measures to continue using vaccines that are currently authorized in Brazil only for emergency use, as it has not yet obtained the definitive registration. This is the case of Coronavac, which is being used, mainly, in the immunization of children.
Check out, in full, the statement by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga
Since the beginning of 2020, the world has faced the biggest health emergency in history: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6 million people.
I express our solidarity with the families of the victims and those who still suffer from the consequences of this disease.
We feel all the losses, but with the strength of our Unified Health System – SUS, we saved many lives.
I thank the doctors, who, with the autonomy defended by the Federal Government, used the best of science in favor of patients, as well as all the health professionals who tirelessly fought against this disease.
The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Healthstrengthened the Unified Health System, with the expansion of surveillance capacity, expansion of primary and specialized health care.
More than BRL 100 billion were earmarked exclusively for the fight against the pandemic, in addition to more than BRL 492 billion for regular health financing since 2020.
Brazil carries out the largest vaccination campaign in its history.
More than 476 million vaccines have already been distributed, all acquired by the Ministry of Health.
We have vaccines available and Brazilians freely access this public policy.
Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the assistance capacity of the SUS, we are now able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance – ESPIN.
In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision.
This measure, however, does not mean the end of Covid-19.
We will continue to live with the virus. THE Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution.
In short, health is a right for all and a duty of the State.
Nobody will be left behind.
I wish you all a happy easter.
God bless our Brazil.