Vladimir Putin celebrates the ‘liberation’ of Mariupol and orders the siege of the last fighters

Russian president ruled out attacks on Azovstal factory as it would prove too many deaths; Currently, nearly 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel remain at industrial facilities

Mikhail Tereshchenko / Sputnik / AFP Putin has indicated that he prefers to surround the last Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal factory, because an attack would cause many deaths.



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinsaid this Thursday, 21, that the country’s army managed to “successfully” take control of the port city of Mariupol. He also ordered the siege of the last fighters entrenched in the Azovstal factory, but without an attack. “The end of Mariupol’s liberation work is a success,” Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Russian president also indicated that he prefers to surround the last Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal factory, because an attack would cause many deaths. “I consider that the proposed attack on the industrial zone is not appropriate. I order the cancellation. “We need to think … about the lives of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to enter these catacombs and crawl underground through the industrial facilities. Block off the entire industrial area so that not even a fly can escape,” the president said. Currently, nearly 2,000 military personnel from Ukraine remain at industrial facilities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Once again, Putin proposed to save the lives of those who surrender. “Once again, propose to all those who have not surrendered their weapons that they do so, the Russian side guarantees lives and that they will be treated with dignity,” he said.

*With information from AFP