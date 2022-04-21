what is the best smartphone released in 2022?

The Galaxy S21 FE and iPhone SE were launched this year, by Samsung and Apple respectively, and are similarly priced. However, the devices are quite different, especially in terms of cameras, battery and screen.

Check out Tilt’s review below and find out which one is best for your needs.

Galaxy S21 FE

Height: 15.57 cm

15.57 cm Width: 7.45 cm

7.45 cm Thickness: 7.9 mm

7.9 mm Weight: 177 grams

iPhone SE

Height: 13.84 cm

13.84 cm Width: 6.73 cm

6.73 cm Thickness: 7.3 mm

7.3 mm Weight: 144 g

The look of the Galaxy S21 FE is more suited to today. The large screen occupying much of the front area, the absence of physical buttons below the display and the discreet cutout of the front camera are some of the most striking visual attributes.

On the back, the vertical alignment of the cameras gives the smartphone the design signature of the 2021 S21 line, now in a device this year, at a lower cost to the consumer.

On the other hand, Apple has positioned the iPhone SE so that it has no competitors. The design is dated and harks back to devices as old as the iPhone 6. The screen and small proportions have disappeared from the cellphone market over the past few years.

But we cannot take the merit of Apple for offering a cell phone that meets a specific demand that has been forgotten by the competition. The iPhone SE design has definitely stood the test of time.

VERDICT: Samsung

Galaxy S21 FE

Size: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), HDR10+

Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), HDR10+ Update rate: 120Hz

iPhone SE

Size: 4.7 inches

4.7 inches Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Resolution: HD (1,334 pixels x 750)

HD (1,334 pixels x 750) Update rate: 60 Hz

Samsung’s smartphone brings the most important and competitive features today.

The 120 Hz image refresh rate may seem like a small differential, which doesn’t change the day to day use at all. But it’s the kind of thing that we can no longer ignore after knowing it exists. The transitions in games, action scenes in videos and simple animations (such as opening and closing apps) gain a fluidity that makes the whole experience more pleasant. After all, it’s the screen we look at all the time.

Furthermore, the S21 FE’s screen is compatible with the HDR 10 picture standard. It’s an improvement in brightness and contrast that can be easily noticed in videos from streaming services such as Netflix.

The screen size itself is something that varies according to the taste of each consumer. The trend observed in the world market is that larger screens tend to please more. Smaller screens are a niche market exploited by the iPhone SE.

VERDICT: Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

iPhone SE

It’s always a crucial point: the bigger the battery, the longer the use time away from the socket. And the S21 has more than twice the rival. While software improvements can help to save the load, this difference cannot be overlooked.

VERDICT: Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Rear: triple (12 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide; and 8 MP with 3x optical zoom)

triple (12 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide; and 8 MP with 3x optical zoom) Front: single (32 MP)

iPhone SE

Rear: single (12 MP)

single (12 MP) Front: single (7 MP)

Like most of Samsung’s catalogue, the Galaxy S21 FE has a triple rear camera. Its differential is the optical zoom of up to 3x — something still rare in the market.

The very design of the device already puts these cameras as the highlight. They offer great versatility: you can capture photos with a narrower angle of view; ultra-wide camera shots (which look like they were taken with a GoPro camera); and “ordinary” photos, with an angle of about 80 degrees.

On the iPhone SE, the resolution is the same as the camera on the iPhone 11, but there is no camera with a wide-angle lens. It is possible to make some improvements via software, such as the clipping that highlights the background of the portrait.

For filming, both devices record in 4K resolution.

When comparing the front cameras, the difference is even more striking. The one on the S21 FE records photos with up to 32 megapixels, and the one on the iPhone SE is limited to just 7 megapixels. As expected, Samsung’s smartphone can capture images with greater size and detail.

But a warning: both need well-lit environments, due to the f/2.2 aperture, better suited to places with natural light.

VERDICT: Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Processor: Exynos 2100 5G (2.9 GHz, octa-core)

Exynos 2100 5G (2.9 GHz, octa-core) RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 128 GB

iPhone SE

Processor: A15 Bionic (hex core)

A15 Bionic (hex core) RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64, 128 or 256 GB

The iPhone SE is something of a Dr. Frankenstein, bringing together components from different smartphones already released by Apple. The design is from the iPhone 6 (with some tweaks, as in the iPhone 8), the camera is from the iPhone 11 and the processor is from the iPhone 13.

The 64GB memory option is peculiar, as all Android competitors sold in the same price range have more space. This point is especially important for those who download videos from apps like YouTube and Netflix to watch offline, or for people who intentionally or unintentionally collect installed apps.

The A15 Bionic processor is important for anyone looking for a device for a term of use of two to three years. Because of this, the iPhone SE might be a better deal than buying an iPhone 11.

The comparison with the Galaxy S21 FE, however, is not very favorable. Both have recent chips with the firepower to handle the vast majority of apps and games. And does the Samsung device have more memory then?

VERDICT: Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE:

BRL 3,000 in cash (128 GB)

iPhone SE

From BRL 3,300 in cash (64 GB)

There is no shortage of arguments to defend the Galaxy S21 FE against the iPhone SE. The handset has a more advanced technical specification set and lower price.

Choosing the Apple device only makes sense for two types of consumers: those who really want a smartphone with a small screen or those who really want an iPhone. In these two cases, the 2022 SE model may be a good choice.

For all other scenarios, the Galaxy S21 FE is a clear winner.

FINAL VERDICT: Galaxy S21 FE

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.