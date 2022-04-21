What led 94 former students from the same school to develop a rare brain tumor?

Recently, the US state of New Jersey won the local news for a rather unusual medical situation, after all, it was discovered that 94 people who attended the same educational center developed a rare brain tumor.

The first case, so far, of the disease was identified in the late 1990s, when the environmental scientist Al Lupiano, then 27 years old, received such a diagnosis. But, the story began to take on a greater proportion last year, when the wife and sister of Lupinewho attended the same school as him, Colonia High School, also developed brain tumors.

The environmental scientist’s sister died in February of this year, aged 44, and since then, Al began to question what led the three to have such a condition. In search of answers, he created a Facebook group to find former students of the institution with the same clinical condition.

I started doing some research and the three became five, the five became seven, the seven became 15,” he said in an interview with the New York Post.

Over time, Lupine gathered 94 alumni and staff who were also diagnosed with the same type of brain tumor. Although it is not yet known what led the group to develop this disease, there is a possibility that the episode is related to environmental issues such as, for example, ionizing radiation.

“It’s not contaminated water. It’s not air. It’s not something in the ground,” said the scientist.

Now, environmental agencies are studying what may have caused such a scenario, which would be essential to understand what affected the group and how it impacted the environment in that region.

about the disease

The tumor diagnosed in the group is called glioblastoma, which is recorded in only 3.21 people out of a group of 100,000, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Affecting the Central Nervous System, this type of primary malignant tumor can affect not only the brain but also the spinal cord, being considered highly invasive – being responsible for the majority of deaths among patients with primary brain tumors.