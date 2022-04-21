Which company will benefit most from the price adjustment, according to Ágora – Money Times

THE Agora Investments estimates a 15.8% increase in the prices of health insurance individuals in 2022, coming off an 8.2% drop in 2021.

In this scenario of rising prices, the hapvida (HAPV3) should have the greatest positive impact, since 24% of its beneficiaries have individual plans. Notre Damealso from Hapvida, is in second place, with 11% of beneficiaries with individual plans, followed by South America (SULA11), with 6%, and the general market, with 18%.

The broker’s 15.8% high projection is based on, among other factors:

the variation in the medical cost per user of 21% in 2021/20, compared to 9% in 2020/19; and

the IPCA, excluding medical plans, of 10.4%, compared to 4.6% in 2021.

According to the broker Bradesco (BBDC4), the annual change in medical costs for individual plans averaged 4.7% during the two pandemic years, well below the 12% recorded in 2019/18 and 11% in 2018/17.

“The cost/user for individual plans in 2021 was only 10% higher than in 2019 (despite pressure from the

Covid-19), while below in Hapvida, NotreDame and Amil”, comment Marcio Osako and Maria Clara Negrão, who signed the report released this Wednesday (20).

In the analysts’ view, the fact indicates that the procedures not performed in 2020 were lost or not recovered in 2021.

