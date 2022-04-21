Why is the dark side of the Moon so much more cratered?

The Moon has more than 9,000 visible craters scattered across its surface. They were caused by the impact of meteors, comets and asteroids, and are not evenly distributed. The dark side of the satellite, the one we cannot see from Earth, has many more cavities.

Meanwhile, the side visible to us has a series of dark spots known as lunar mares. Make no mistake: we’re not talking about liquid water, but vast expanses of solid lava that likely covered some of the craters that once existed in that region of the Moon.

But what led to this lava scattering? The issue appears to have finally been resolved by researchers at Brown University in the US. Scientists blame a massive asteroid that collided with the natural satellite 4.3 billion years ago.

The crash gave rise to the South Pole-Aitken basin, a crater about 2.5 km in diameter and 12 km deep. Computer simulations by scientists suggest that at the moment of impact, a heat wave appeared in the lunar mantle, which pushed radioactive elements towards the crust.

This concentration of elements appears to have contributed to volcanism, which released the lunar seas on the satellite. Scientists have run a series of simulations and all point to the visible side of the Moon being most affected, which explains the difference between the faces of the satellite. The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.