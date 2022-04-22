Almost fifteen years later, man is indicted for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

THE Germany indicted this Thursday, 21, a suspect in the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann. The indictment was made at the request of the justice of Portugal, the country where Madeleine spent the holidays with her parents when she disappeared without a trace, in a case that has intrigued the world since 2007.

Although the identity of the suspect has not been officially revealed, it is believed that the accused is Christian Bruckner, a repeat German pedophile who is the main bet of the German authorities. The man was nominated on Wednesday, 20.

The German authorities claim since 2020 that they have evidence of the murder of Madeleine, who disappeared in Portugal at age 3. It was at this time that the prosecution in Brunswick, Germany, began to consider Brückner, who was in prison for another case, as a suspect.

Videographer films apartment where Maddie McCan was staying when she disappeared Photograph: Rafael Marchante / REUTERS

According to German investigators, at the time of the crime, Christian Brückner lived a few kilometers from the hotel in Praia da Luz where the girl disappeared. He is currently serving a prison sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American in southern Portugal.

Madeleine McCann, known as Maddie, disappeared on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday, in Praia da Luz, a tourist destination in southern Portugal where her parents were vacationing with a group of friends.

Her disappearance has given rise to an exceptional international campaign to try to find her. The photos of the girl, with brown hair and light eyes, went around the world.

After 14 months of investigations, in which the parents became the main suspects, the Portuguese police closed the case in 2008. It was reopened five years later. /AFP