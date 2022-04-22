Bacteria in urine may be able to indicate aggressive prostate cancer, researchers say

Scientists at the University of East Anglia in the UK recently released a study that identified a link between bacteria in urine and an aggressive form of prostate cancer. According to the researchers, the discovery could be a way to develop new ways to detect – and even prevent – dangerous tumors. The study was published in the journal European Urology Oncology.

The research has not yet been able to point out whether these bacteria are a direct cause of cancer or just a useful indicator that there is something wrong in the body, which will still require further studies. In other types of tumors, there is already evidence about the role of infections, such as the bacteria H. pylori, which can trigger stomach cancer. In this case, antibiotics can kill the bacteria.

Prostate cancer is not always life-threatening. In many cases, the tumors grow very slowly and, as a result, may remain without intervention, requiring monitoring. The challenge for doctors is to quickly diagnose and treat men who face aggressive forms of the tumor or prevent others from undergoing unnecessary treatment.

“We still don’t know how people get these bacteria, whether they cause cancer, or whether a poor immune response allows the bacteria to grow. But we hope that our findings and our future work can lead to new treatment options that could delay or prevent the development of an aggressive prostate cancer”, explains Professor Colin Cooper, one of the research leaders, in an interview with the BBC.

*From Michelle Roberts, BBC News Health Editor.