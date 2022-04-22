Best Version of God of War is now also playable on Xbox Series X and S, with GeForce Now coming

the arrival of God of War at the GeForce Now opens a really interesting scenario, which breaks down another wall: it is now possible to play the title Sony Santa Monica also on Xbox Series X and S.

Such as? GeForce Now is supported by edgethe browser used by Microsoft’s next-gen console, but it also works on Xbox one. Then, just connect to the service and start it by entering your credentials. Furthermore, it is perfectly compatible with Xbox controllers, which it recognizes natively. Interestingly, with the RTX 3080 signature you can play the best version of the game.

Of course, the step is still twofold, because God of War is still must be purchased on PC (Steam or Epic Games Store) and then released from GeForce Now wherever you want, but it’s still a decisive step towards tearing down the wall that divides the various platforms.

Substantially the diverse ecosystems are becoming more open and accessible, in addition to proprietary hardware, which is always good news for those who love video games and not flags. After all, things like this are inevitable, given the latest market dynamics and the investment options of major publishers.

