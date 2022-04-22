Chemical castration: understand what it is and why the subject is so controversial | World

Pixabay Method was initially invented to treat advanced prostate cancer

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday (18) that he will present to Congress, later this week, a bill that authorizes chemical castration for men who rape children, adolescents and women in the country.

The statement came days after the disclosure of the case of the “Monster of Chiclayo”, a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo, in northern Peru.

The subject is controversial and has even been commented on in the past by President Jair Bolsonaro — at the time, a federal deputy from Rio de Janeiro — on several occasions. In one of them (an assembly held in 2016), Bolsonaro defended the measure and also said that, in Brazil, there is no so-called “rape culture”. The term refers to a set of subtle behaviors that legitimize sexual violence against women.

“We men are not born rapists, nor are we educated to be rapists. (…) These same (women) who come with ‘letters’ here are the ones who do not leave my project that increases the penalty for rape, as well as another project that only allows those convicted of rape to get a progression of the sentence after being voluntarily submitted to chemical castration, go ahead”, he said. “Enough of demagoguery. What we have in Brazil is a culture of impunity. That’s all and nothing else.”

What is chemical castration?

talked to urologist Flávio Trigo, who works at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo.

The doctor explains that the method consists of administering drugs that aim to temporarily inhibit the production of the hormone testosterone, responsible for the development of male characteristics, including libido. As one of the main consequences, there is a drastic drop in sexual desire.

“Stimulation of the testes is related to the pituitary gland, which in turn is physically linked to the hypothalamus. [região no cérebro]. Basically, chemical castration consists of using a mechanism that tricks the pituitary,” he says.

“The substance that the pituitary uses to stimulate the testes is a hormone known as LH. Normally, the hypothalamus stimulates the pituitary gland to produce this hormone, which, in turn, acts on the testicle and causes the production of testosterone. mechanism. With chemical castration, the individual receives a substance that looks like the LH releasing factor, and with this, the stimulation of the pituitary gland on the testis is suppressed, as well as the production of testosterone”, he adds.

According to Trigo, chemical castration was initially invented to treat advanced prostate cancer, as this type of cancer depends on testosterone to develop and spread. But, as said, the method implies a series of side effects.

In addition to the loss of sexual appetite, men can also suffer from osteoporosis, muscle atrophy and the irreversibility of castration, becoming unable to manufacture testosterone even after the end of treatment. Currently, drugs can be administered every six months to achieve the desired effect.

Experts differ on the effectiveness of the method

On the one hand, it is argued that chemical castration would be effective in preventing rapes as the method controls the man’s sexual impulses. On the other hand, experts believe that the proposal would not solve the problem of sexual violence, since it does not cover the complexity that the subject deserves.

For Goretti Bussolo, activist and founder of the Toda Marias Institute, which welcomes victims of domestic and sexual violence, in most rapes, the motivation is not sexual, but is related to the abuser’s need to have power and control over the victim. Rape would actually be another form of violence, like hitting, cursing or humiliating, for example.

“If we take it for granted that the motivation behind rapes is not sexual, that is, it has little or nothing to do with libido, it can be concluded that chemical castration is not efficient to prevent violence of this nature. man does not need to use his penis to commit rape. He can resort to objects”, he says.

A case that illustrates Goretti’s argument is that of a teenager who was raped with a wooden stick in September 2015 in Egypt. At the time, he was 14 years old.

According to the local press, the boy was apprehended by security agents at his home in Cairo, the country’s capital, and taken to a police station. There, he received shocks to his genitals and had a wooden baton repeatedly inserted into his anus as police forced him to confess to participating in an unauthorized protest.

“These and other cases reveal that the problem is much more complex than many people think,” says the activist. “What would solve the problem of sexual violence, in fact, is sex education in schools, that is, teaching boys and girls about limits, consent and many other issues. But, given the fait accompli, I don’t believe chemical castration is the solution. These men need to be arrested and kept in jail.”

On the other hand, the lawyer Thais Maia, who had chemical castration as the object of study of her master’s degree, has a slightly different view. At the same time that, like Goretti, she believes that education is the best way to prevent sexual violence, she also defends that chemical castration can be a better alternative than prison, as long as the treatment is continuous and accompanied. by a multidisciplinary team.

Thais recalls that sexual violence in prisons against those convicted of rape is brutal, which causes several traumas to the individual, often released from prison more violent than when he entered. It is, therefore, an ineffective measure that causes an endless cycle of violence.

“Look, it’s not about feeling sorry for the rapist or anything like that. I personally believe that rape is one of the most horrendous crimes there is. The big question is to break this cycle of violence. A man arrested for rape is , usually abused several times in jail. As a result, he leaves more violent, more angry, more traumatized, and ends up replicating this behavior out here”, he says.

“To break this cycle, it is necessary that the abuser becomes aware of the seriousness of his acts, of the factors that led him to commit the crime and of many other issues. Therefore, I defend that, in parallel to the treatment, the individual must be submitted to the help of a multidisciplinary team, which includes psychologists, doctors and other professionals”, he adds.

Even applied with great caution and in parallel with a multidisciplinary follow-up, the lawyer points out, however, that chemical castration is not a guarantee that the abuser will redeem himself and change his behavior. It’s an attempt.

Furthermore, this is a complex subject that involves several peculiarities. One of them is that, in Brazil, for example, there are no sentences of a perpetual nature. The maximum sentence an individual can serve in the country is thirty years imprisonment.

Thaís explains that, at the limit, chemical castration could be classified, by law, as a safety measure, and not as a penalty. In this way, the method could be applied indefinitely and the individual could receive the treatment continuously. But for her, the question that remains is: Would the State be willing to bear this cost?

“There are many questions, after all, it is a complex subject. But it is certainly necessary to raise this debate”, he says.

