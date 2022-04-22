Climate change featured in Earth Day 2022 Doodle

THE doodle of Earth’s Day today addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change.
+ Science is Everything addresses climate change and innovation projects
+ Queen Elizabeth says inaction against climate change is ‘annoying’
+ Cold waves do not deny climate change
+ Neanderthals struggled to adapt to climate change
Using real time-lapse images from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, Doodle shows the impact of climate change in four different locations on our planet.
Stay tuned throughout the day to see these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time.
Mount Kilimanjaro | Tanzania, Africa
Images taken annually in December 1986 to 2020
Sermersooq | Greenland Glacier Retreat in Greenland
Images taken annually in December 2000 to 2020
Great Barrier Reef | Australia
Images taken every month from March to May 2016
Harz forests | elend, germany
Images taken annually in December 1995 to 2020
Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate changes.