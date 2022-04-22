Climate change featured in Earth Day 2022 Doodle

Credit: Google

Climate change is featured in today’s Doodle for Earth Day 2022 (Credit: Google)

THE doodle of Earth’s Day today addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change.






Using real time-lapse images from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, Doodle shows the impact of climate change in four different locations on our planet.

Stay tuned throughout the day to see these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time.

Mount Kilimanjaro | Tanzania, Africa

Images taken annually in December 1986 to 2020

Sermersooq | Greenland Glacier Retreat in Greenland

Images taken annually in December 2000 to 2020

Great Barrier Reef | Australia

Images taken every month from March to May 2016

Harz forests | elend, germany

Images taken annually in December 1995 to 2020

Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate changes.

