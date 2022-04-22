Covid: patient who died after 505 days is the longest case of the disease, say doctors

UK doctors who treated a patient at a London hospital say persistent infections are still rare

UK doctors believe they have documented the longest coronavirus infection ever recorded among Covid cases – a patient they treated had detectable levels of the virus for more than 16 months, or 505 days, in total.

The individual, who was not identified, had other underlying medical conditions and died in hospital in 2021.

Persistent infections like this are still rare, doctors say.

Most people clear the virus naturally, but the patient in question had a severely weakened immune system.

