Curitiba wins with new specialty treatment center by SUS

A new medical care center for treatments oncology, kidney, liver, cardiology and neurosurgery of Health Unic System (SUS) was inaugurated last Tuesday (19) in Curitiba. The structure is part of the expansion project of the Hospital São Vicentelocated in the center of the capital of Paraná, with investments from the Paraná State Health Department.

The renovation of the building, granted by Ibama for a period of 20 years, cost R$ 2.3 million and will allow the expansion of care for patients assisted by the SUS. The work began in July 2020 and was completed in January 2022.

“It is an achievement not only for Hospital São Vicente, but for the population of Paraná, Curitiba and the Metropolitan Region. Our mission is ‘your life, our priority’, so we take another step towards respecting the lives of people who are referred to Hospital São Vicente”, revealed the director-president of Grupo Hospitalar São Vicente-FUNEF, Dr. Charles London.

“Hospital São Vicente is a reference in what it proposes to do in the matter of cancer treatment, in transplants performed with excellence. But more important than the physical structure is the asset we have, the knowledge asset of the São Vicente Hospital professionals, as this is priceless to treat the health of our state”, said Ratinho Junior. “Even more with the service to SUS, for people who are unable to pay for a treatment or health plan”, said the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior, who was present at the inauguration event of the new wing.

Photo: Thais Schwartz / Publicity

assistance for the elderly

The project for the new Center for Specialties and Chemotherapy was also registered with the Municipal Fund for the Elderly of the Curitiba Social Action Foundation (FAS) to help equip and equip the structure. Today, about 60% of calls are for elderly people.

The new Center for Specialties and Chemotherapy is attached to the São Vicente Curitiba Hospital, at Rua Brigadeiro Franco, 1733 – Centro.

