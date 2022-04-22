EA Sports F1 22 will be released in July; check first trailer and prices in Brazil

Two digital versions of the title will be released, the Standard and the Champions Edition.

THE Electronic Arts announced today (21) its new game of Formula 1 which will be released on July 1st for consoles and PC, F1 22 is the first title in the franchise developed after the purchase of the developer codemasters through the AND THE, as the 2021 edition of the game came out just a few months after the acquisition. The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA via Steam and Epic Game Store.

F1 22 will have the return of the mode MyTeam so that the player can manage his team, but the story mode of the predecessor game “Braking Point” will not return in this edition. There will be a call center F1 Life where the player can purchase super cars, clothes and accessories.

All circuits from the 2022 season of Formula 1 will be present in the game, including the new Miami Grand Prix in addition to all the changes made to the traditional circuits for this year’s edition of the championship. The game will also keep track of all the changes made to the cars for this year.

A more immersive mode for the race weekend experience will be available, allowing gameplay to be even more exciting for players. It will also be possible to use a virtual reality headset to play the PC version using compatible glasses such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive VR. Check out the launch trailer below.



F1 22 arrives with prices from BRL 249 on PC and R$ 299 on last generation consolesthere is also the Champions Edition which brings several bonuses in the purchase in addition to delivering a multi-generation edition on consoles, which is costing BRL 399. See below for all values.

Standard Version

F1® Life Starter Pack

F1® 22 New Age Content

5,000 PitCoins

Available for pre-order:

Champions Edition Version



Limited Time Bonus (For those who pre-order by May 16): Miami-themed Content Pack

3 days early access

F1 Life Starter Pack

F1 22 New Age Content

New My Team icons

18,000 PitCoins

Available for pre-order:

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass: F1 2021, Crusader Kings III and more

Mid-March update adds 8 new games to Game Pass



Check out Electronic Arts’ vision for F1 22 below.

“Enter the new era of Formula 1 in EA SPORTS F1 22, the official game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. Take the wheel in the new season with redesigned cars and reworked rules that redefine race day, test your skills on the new Race Track Miami International and experience the glitz and glamor of the circus with F1 Life.

Drive the incredible new cars of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with all 20 drivers and 10 real-world teams, and take control of your experience with new immersive and cinematic racing sequences. Create a team and take it to the front of the grid with an even deeper experience in the critically acclaimed My Team career mode, compete in head-to-head split-screen or multiplayer races, and experience a new lease of life driving supercars from some of the biggest names in the sport. to the track.”

Did you like the news for F1 22? Do you plan to pre-order? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Game F1 Manager 2022 is announced for consoles and PC with a mid-year release

Game will be fully licensed by the FIA



Source: Electronic Arts