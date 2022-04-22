Exclusive masturbation club for men opens and attracts attention

The first male-only masturbation club opened in recent weeks in Madrid, the capital of Spain. The space has group sessions that last up to three hours. The details were passed on in an interview with the newspaper “El Pais”.

To the newspaper, the owner said that the inspiration was in common American clubs in the country since the 70’s. There are 18 clubs like this in the United States, two in Australia, two in Canada and one in the United Kingdom.

With the name “Pajas entre colleagues” (masturbation between friends – translation into Portuguese) the club does not allow the practice of sex, only masturbation.

The club was set up in an old bar in the metropolitan region of Madrid. The maximum capacity, according to the newspaper, is 70 people. The decoration of the environment is made with paintings, canvases and a closet to store clothes.

The place, according to the administrators, also has ambient music and indirect lighting to welcome visitors who do not usually leave even after reaching orgasm.

“Between orgasms and orgasms, you can always talk, like old friends. Without any shame”, said Nacho G, one of the club’s owners.

regulars

The club is attended by homosexual and heterosexual men. Discrimination is prohibited on site. “We do not discriminate against anyone. We did not choose the members on account of age, race, ethnicity, body type, physical condition or sexual orientation,” the administrator told the newspaper El Pais.

He also defended that it is part of the club’s mission to naturalize the acceptance of bodies and the recognition that men identified as heterosexual can enjoy masturbation together. The practice, according to Nacho, is homerotic.