F1 22 arrives in July with “biggest change in over a decade” | esports

Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. announced the worldwide release date of EA SPORTS F1 22. The racing game update arrives on Friday, July 1, 2022. Bringing a more competitive and unpredictable selection, the developer promises that players will test their skills throughout the 2022 calendar, including the Autodromo Internacional for the inaugural Grand Prix in Miami.

– In its biggest change in over a decade, players will test their skills in the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship in new hybrid cars, while the completely reworked new rules reinvent the weekend of speed, with the inclusion of F1 racing Sprint – says the publication.

1 of 1 F1 22 arrives in July with “Biggest change in over a decade” — Photo: EA F1 22 arrives in July with “Biggest change in over a decade” — Photo: EA

In another novelty highlighted by the release, fans will be able to enter the glamorous world of Formula 1® with F1 Life, a customizable hub to showcase collections of supercars, apparel and accessories earned in-game, Podium Pass, or through the brand’s store.

The Champions Edition, which includes three days early access and a Miami-inspired content pack, is now available to pre-order for a limited time. The Miami themed pack available as part of the Champions Edition pre-order can be purchased through May 16.

– We look forward to welcoming fans into the new era of Formula 1. Along with the real-world changes, we’ve updated the physics to accommodate the new aerodynamic rules and reworked the tire model, making the steering more realistic. With new and updated circuits, adaptive AI, F1 Life and expanded gameplay options, there’s never been a better time to live the life of an F1 driver – said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

F1 22: See the trailer for EA’s racing game

The reset race day allows players to customize their settings with new immersive and broadcast options that affect warm-up laps, safety car periods and pit stops. Select “Immersive” for the best risk-reward, which can be the difference between a podium spot and an off-podium spot.

The TV BROADCAST option takes some of the pressure off, bringing incredibly authentic scenes to life that keep players close to the action. The statement points out that for the best immersive F1 experience, the new PC VR functionality via the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive makes it possible to feel all the drama lived inside the cockpit.

Aimed at novice and casual fans alike, the new Adaptive AI also trains players and less experienced players throughout each race, with opposing AI that always adapts to match varying skill levels. More accessible menus and a steering system also return so any enthusiast can get into action quickly, without needing to understand the complexities of the sport. The updated free practice program offers even more variety with new scoring systems and on-track views. This one will help players navigate each twist to perfection before competing for the championship’s all-important points.

The developer argues that F1 22 introduces improvements to older features, including My Team, which allows players to choose their starting budget based on three entry points: Newcomer, Challenger, and Front Runner.