Find out about menopausal skin problems

Know what are the skin problems in menopause? In menopause, there is a decrease in estrogen, with a decrease in the synthesis of collagen and elastin which results in dryness of the skin, also, to the vaginal mucosa.

This specialist highlights that the main sex hormones that influence the good quality of the skin are testosterone and estrogen, which fluctuate in the stage of life.



Women start to lose collagen from the age of 20, but it’s only in the menopause that this loss becomes greater, as well as glycosaminoglycans and water. As estrogen is also involved in the production of fat, its decrease makes the dermis drier and thinner, therefore more prone to bruising and tears.

Another problem is that when estrogen goes down, testosterone goes up, and this is the reason why there is more facial hair on the cheeks, chin, neck and chest and even acne.

That’s not all, although we always live with the risk of skin cancer and melanoma if we don’t protect ourselves, in menopause the probability increases due to the greater accumulation of sun damage.

What can menopausal skin problems do?

Take care of yourself and apply the care your skin needs at this age.



dryness

Regardless of your skin type, dry skin is more common during menopause. This is due to the fact that over the years the skin atrophies, loses density and properties and becomes less able to retain water. Without adequate hydration, peeling and irritation appear in the most superficial layers.

What to do?

It is necessary to hydrate the entire skin of the body well with facial and body moisturizing products. On the skin of the face, age-appropriate products should be applied. It is also important to discard harsh gels or soaps and opt for more natural, mild and detergent-free versions to avoid further drying the skin.

Spots, skin cancer…

Unprotected exposure to the sun favors the appearance of sunspots that are much more evident during menopause due to the hormonal changes that are experienced at this stage of life and the accumulation of solar radiation. This also increases the risk of skin cancers such as melanoma.

What to do?

We must be very careful with the sun and ask a specialist in dermatology which care is most appropriate according to our skin type and sensitivity. Likewise, if we see lesions that were not there before, we should make an appointment as soon as possible and determine whether or not to do a biopsy.

Are there people at greater risk?

Yes. Having a family history of skin cancer or melanoma increases your risk. Also, people who have more than 50 moles on their entire body are more likely to develop these diseases. On the other hand, solar cabins or having abused the sun throughout your life are also factors that can end up causing cancer.

Loss of firmness, elasticity and wrinkles

They are the telltale signs that you have turned 50, the age measured for menopause. The ‘blame’ lies in the sudden drop in estrogen, which in turn causes an acceleration of collagen loss. This produces greater sagging, loss of elasticity, luminosity, expression lines are accentuated and the facial contour is progressively lost and the skin flaccid.

What to do?

From the age of 45, you need a lot of hydration, sun protection and creams with anti-aging actives (coenzyme Q10, retinol, vitamin C), etc. Facial exercise and an adequate and varied diet adapted to this phase also favor the delay of skin aging.

Acne, facial hair…

As we mentioned, hormonal fluctuation can cause acne to appear, as if we are returning to menopause. In addition, the stress or negative emotions can cause an increase in cortisol, which in turn increases inflammation and can lead to these whiteheads and blackheads. Healthy habits like eating well, exercising, and facial cleansing routines help reduce your appearance.



In relation to facial hair, as we pointed out, it is one of the skin problems that manifest in menopause. To treat it, we can resort to hair removal at laser and electrolysis . If it’s dark and thick hair, the laser is best. If it’s gray or white, electrolysis is the way to go.

Creams don’t work for me

During this phase, we may also have the feeling that the cosmetic products we apply to our face do not work. This could be due to a lack of a good skin care routine that includes daily cleansing and exfoliation at least once or twice a week.

On the other hand, habits like tobacco consumption can make the skin less luminous despite treatments. It is because tobacco smoke dries out the skin, constricts blood vessels, reducing their flow and supply of nutrients. In addition, a smoker’s skin ages faster.

