Find out how to do exercises to strengthen your back

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Find out how to do exercises to strengthen your back 4 Views

Our mentor Cecilia Zonta shows us which exercises are useful to strengthen the back muscles

  • upper back
  • Reinforcement in the back

Women at the gym come to train their backs just as a remedy for any pain, discomfort or as a remedy for bad posture. And if we started training the back as a preventive measure ? To make you strong enough to avoid the pain often caused by a weakness of that musculature? To make you toned to the point where even everyday postures benefit from it?

As they say, it’s never too late, so today we’re going to see together some Exercises that you can value both to enrich and make your workouts more varied, but also and above all to benefit from them in their consistency.

Let’s see for a moment the back anatomy and what are the main muscles that make it up:

The exercises I propose will touch all those muscles that we have just described briefly, so by performing both circuits, you will be sure that you have trained your back comprehensively.

Do 10 reps for each exercise, recover 30” before moving on to the next.

Repeat the entire circuit 2 to 4 times.

Tools: long open band, foam roller/towel, 2 dumbbells 1-2 kg, 2 loads 3-5 kg

upper back

Reinforcement in the back

Cecilia was born and lives in Verona, loves her city, but left a piece of her heart in New York. She graduated in Economics and Service Business Management, but the innate passion she always had for sport and physical activity was stronger than anything. Leave a secure job, with a good salary, for what makes you happy: SPORT, train yourself and educate others to move.

She has the diploma of: Personal Trainer, Fitness Group, Technique specialized in theory and training technique, Female training, Pregnancy and postpartum training, Pilates Instructor, Boxing Gym Instructor.

She took care of the collective warm-up before several races such as the StraVerona. She has been a Nike Ambassador for Nike Italy for several years and is currently a trainer at the Nike Training Club.

He maintains fitness and wellness columns in sports magazines and is now a Mentor for the Fitness section of DMNow.





About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Bacteria in urine may be able to indicate aggressive prostate cancer, researchers say

Health Discovery could be a way to develop new ways to detect dangerous tumors Per …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved