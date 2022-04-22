Frustration grows in Shanghai over Covid-19 confinement – Época Negócios

+



Shanghai remains in strict lockdown (Photo: unsplash)

Reinforcing resolve after three weeks of strict lockdown, authorities warned Shanghai’s 25 million exhausted residents on Friday that their purgatory will continue until the Covid-19 virus is eradicated neighborhood by neighborhood.

“I have no idea if I’ll ever be able to go out again in my life, I’m falling into depression,” commented one user on China’s Weibo, similar to Twitter, after a report by the state news agency Xinhua on the latest measures announced in Shanghai on the night of Thursday.

Another user asked, “How long will this last?”

Offering a glimmer of light, the city government said on its official WeChat account that infections were showing a “positive trend” and that life could return to normal soon as long as people followed strict rules to contain the spread of the virus. virus.

However, some districts of Shanghai tightened restrictions on movement, and even in neighborhoods that met the criteria for people to be able to leave their homes, authorities ordered them to be confined, angering families suffering from weeks of isolation.

“Our goal is to reach zero Covid as soon as possible,” the government said, referring to a goal of eliminating transmission outside quarantined areas.

When infections started to rise in early April, nearly everyone in Shanghai was forced to stay at home. As a result, residents lost income, experienced family separations and found it difficult to meet basic needs.