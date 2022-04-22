Girl dies after being involved in a float accident in Rio

Raquel Antunes da Silva, 11, who suffered an accident with a float in the surroundings of the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, died this Friday. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department earlier this afternoon.

After almost two days hospitalized in serious condition at Souza Aguiar Hospital, the child could not resist. She had undergone surgery and had a leg amputated. According to information from Record TV, the child had suffered a trauma to the chest and two cardiorespiratory arrests.

On Wednesday, the victim was on top of the float, during the dispersion, on the first day of the samba school parades, when his legs were crushed against the pole. The girl’s mother, who is pregnant, was shocked to learn of her daughter’s state of health. “It’s hurting a lot. Only those who are mothers know. My daughter is too beautiful to go through this”, said Marcela Portelinha, who is pregnant.

After the serious accident with the child, the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) pointed out that the organization of the Rio Carnival violated the recommended safety rules. The next day, the Justice determined that samba schools escort the floats to avoid other cases like Raquel’s.