Google doodles show effects of climate change

Google Doodles for World Earth Day, celebrated this April 22, show the effects of climate change in different parts of the world. The main image is an animation showing the size of the decrease in the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania between the years 1986 and 2020.

In addition to the thaw of Mount Tanzania, the Doodles also warn of the accelerated thaw of the so-called permafrost in several places in the world, such as the African continent, Greenland, Germany and Australia. According to the company, this is one of the most urgent causes of our time.

Various timelapses

“Using real time-lapse images from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, Doodle shows the impact of climate change in four different locations on our planet,” says Google in a press release posted on its Google Discovery platform.

According to Google, several images will be alternating on the Google home screen to show the effects of climate change. In addition to Kilimanjaro, timelapses also showed changes in the Greenland Glacier Retreat in Denmark, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the Harz Forest in Germany.

Why is April 22nd Earth Day?

World Earth Day was conceived in 1970 in the United States, as a date for the demonstration on ecological issues. Initially, the date was celebrated only in the cities of Washington, New York and Portland. However, little by little, it began to be celebrated all over the world.

Today, the date is usually a day to warn about the dangers of climate change, deforestation and the emission of greenhouse gases, in addition to the protection of species of animals and plants threatened with extinction.

