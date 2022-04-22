Google Messages app has a bug that drains Android phone battery

Apparently the Google Messages app has decided that the battery of your Android smartphone should have the lowest autonomy possible. The situation is happening because of a bug that leaves some sensors activated, considerably increasing the temperature of the smartphone and, as a consequence, energy consumption.

If there’s one thing that cell phones always look for, it’s the longest possible battery life, which when the devices were simple took weeks of use, now it’s guaranteed to finish 24 hours with just one charge. Every now and then a program can help mess up this important calculation, as is happening with the Messages app.

Camera access in Messages app (Image: playback)

According to 9to5Google, a bug found in Google’s messaging (and SMS) app doesn’t terminate camera access, even after the program closes the sensor viewer. With the component responsible for the images working and sending data to the application without interruption, the use of various parts of the cell phone increases, raising the temperature and increasing energy consumption considerably.

Android 12 ratted out the Messages app bug

In some cases, the Google Messages app continues to access and use the device’s camera, even when the program is in the background. Users only encountered this problem thanks to Android 12, which alerts whenever an application is using any sensor on the device, such as a microphone or camera.

In a test with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has Android 12 and uses the Google Messages app as the default message manager, I was not able to fully replicate the error. Here, camera access was maintained only while I was in a conversation, being turned off when leaving the chat and going to the main area of ​​the program.

If you’re experiencing this issue, the only solution to the dilemma (as long as Google doesn’t update the app) is to revoke Messages’ access to the camera. To send an image, the ideal is to shoot outside the program and complete the sharing directly from the image gallery.

Via: 9to5Google.

