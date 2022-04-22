Holocaust survivor dies of cold and thirst at age 91 in Mariupol – News

Holocaust survivor Vanda Semyonovna died of cold and thirst while hiding in a basement in Mariupolamid intense attacks by Russian troops on the port city, located in the east of Ukraine.

“Mom didn’t deserve such a death,” Obedkova’s daughter Larissa told Chabad.org in an interview. After her mother’s death on April 4, Larissa and her husband risked their lives to bury the victim’s body in a park near the Sea of ​​Azov.





According to the portal’s report, the Ukrainian was 10 years old in October 1941, when the Nazis arrived in Mariupol. Officers entered the family home and took her mother, Obedkova managed to escape because she hid once more in a basement.





On October 20, 1941, the Nazis executed between 9,000 and 16,000 Jews in graves on the outskirts of Mariupol, including Obiedkova’s maternal family. When she was arrested, the Germans became convinced that she was Greek, not Jewish. The girl’s father, who was not Jewish, managed to commit her to a hospital until the city was liberated in 1943.

Vanda Semyonovna even gave a great account of the Holocaust in 1998 to a foundation that collected several testimonies about the genocide.



















