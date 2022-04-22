How to redeem Free Fire Codes for Today, April 21? check here

We already know all Free Fire codes for today, Thursday, April 21, 2022see below.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games in March available for iOS and Android mobile devices.


The game offers free reward codes every dayit’s always amazing to receive a reward for free, something that is really possible in Free Fire without players actually having to spend diamonds (in-game currency).

Free Fire Rescue Today’s Codes April 21, 2022

To make life easier for all those survivors who are eager to get their hands on some free rewards like pets, characters and costume packs, here is a complete list of Garena Free Fire redemption codes that players can use today.

  • ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC
  • YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
  • B6IY-CTNH-4PV3
  • FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
  • 22NS-M7UG-SZM7
  • FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
  • FIH8-FS76-F5TR
  • TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
  • FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
  • F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
  • DM7Z-79JE-A896
  • 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
  • Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
  • TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
  • MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
  • WCME-RVCM-USZ9
  • 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
  • TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
  • 6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
  • CT5D-RFEV-RB45
  • FFGB-VIXS-AI24
  • FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
  • FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
  • NTJY-KHIB-87V6
  • MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
  • X99T-K56X-DJ4X
  • SARG-886A-V5GR
  • 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Packages
  • J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P – Packages
  • WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q – Packages
  • GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ – Packages
  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Packages
  • B3G7-A22T-WDR7 – Packages
  • XFF7-MUY4-ME6S – Packages
  • C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G – Packages
  • 265R-3F4R-GTB
  • JBIV-87D6-S5WR
  • M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
  • 7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
  • UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
  • F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
  • J098-7FYE-H4N5

Latest Free Fire Redemption Code

  • DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGYBGFDAPQO – Diamonds
  • MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • SDAWR88YO16UB – Free DJ Alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW- Titian brand gun skins
  • FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC
  • JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D
  • RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E
  • RFTC-GXIB-ERH5
  • JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V
  • BHXD-ET4G-5TBN
  • BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
  • SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW – TITitian branded gun skins
  • MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma’s Character
  • MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Reload
  • ADERT8BHKPOU – Clothing
  • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
  • DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Diamonds
  • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
  • 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box 4x MP40
  • 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
  • FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack
  • FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death Eye Weapons Loot Box
  • FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Loot Box
  • FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 point bonus
  • FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Points Bonus
  • FFMC-2SJL-KXSB – 2x Scorching Sand Weapons Loot Box
  • FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain
  • C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box
  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Pack (7D)
  • FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapons Loot Box
  • ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x New Year’s Weapon Loot Box MP40
  • FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL – Triple Captain Power-up
  • F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Free Fire Reward Codes for Today, April 21st – Updated!. Keep checking this page as we will update more FF codes for you to redeem in a few minutes.

Free Fire FAQ

What is the Free Fire Redemption Code?

Free Fire redeems a unique 12-digit code that contains alphabets and numbers. Users get items and players don’t need to spend diamonds. However, users are not allowed to settle guest accounts for rewards. To receive the rewards, you will have to connect to your Facebook or VK account.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

How can I get free Free Fire redemption code?

  • Go to Garena’s official website Free Fire rewards redemption.
  • Log in using Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple ID to use the Free Fire redemption code.
  • add Free Fire redemption code and click the Confirm button to receive the reward.

