Is coming! Dev guarantees God of War Ragnarok in 2022

Yes, Ragnarok is coming. Santa Monica animation director Bruno Velazquez confirmed that God of War Ragnarok will be released in 2022. The message, shared through his social media, followed Cory Barlog’s speech in honor of the four years of God of War and calmed the fans about a possible delay in the development of the title.

Last Wednesday (20), Barlog commented on the next God of War game and revealed he didn’t have materials ready to show. It was then that, when reposting the director’s post, Bruno Velazquez was teased about a release window for Ragnarok and gave a sort of ultimatum about the studio’s planning.

Ragnorok is coming this year. — Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovazquez) April 20, 2022

It is worth remembering that God of War Ragnarok was initially scheduled for 2021, but Sony chose to delay its launch at the expense of issues involving the covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the devs have been constantly reinforcing the new window and seem to remain confident about the predictions.

God of War Ragnarok news coming soon

To celebrate another year of God of War’s anniversary, Cory Barlog sent a message to fans and said he felt “an amazing thing” with the time on the road and the popularity gained by GOTY 2018. In addition, the director guaranteed the arrival of more Ragnarok news coming soon and informed that everyone is working on a lot of things to deliver “something cool” this year.

