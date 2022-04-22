“It’s something no parent should hear”, says mother of 3-year-old girl diagnosed with childhood dementia – Revista Crescer

+



A 3-year-old girl is losing her ability to walk because of a rare condition. Just seven months ago, little Florence Swaffield walked down the aisle at her parents’ wedding. Now her legs are constantly “stopping”. And, sadly, the girl’s situation is bound to get even worse. That’s because she was diagnosed in November 2021 with Batten’s disease and is believed to be the youngest patient in Britain with the disease. The little one also has Ververi-Brady Syndrome, which causes developmental delay – and is the only person in the world with these two mutations occurring simultaneously.

There is no cure for Batten’s disease and it is expected that gradually Florence will still lose her eyesight and the ability to eat or drink unaided. The parents, Pheobe, 29, and Joe, 31, say their daughter’s mobility has deteriorated rapidly since she was the couple’s maid of honor in September. “The video of Florence running down the aisle and handing Joe the rings is priceless to us right now. We did not expect the news that came months later. Flory’s mobility has significantly decreased and she can no longer run like this. She doesn’t have the confidence to walk on grass as her legs give out up to 100 times a day. It’s heartbreaking to know that one day she won’t be able to run around the park or watch her favorite cartoons,” the mother lamented.

The little girl was never able to speak and should not live to be a teenager, doctors believe. The parents are struggling to give their daughter the best life possible. The aim is to raise £100,000 in hopes of getting a pioneering treatment. “We want to raise awareness of Florence’s illness. Most people have never heard of Batten disease and would not think that children could develop dementia as it is mostly associated with older people. Even after the diagnosis, pediatricians and family doctors had to Google it. If more doctors were attentive, children would be diagnosed earlier and have a better quality of life”, defended the mother.

It’s heartbreaking, says mother of 3-year-old girl diagnosed with childhood dementia (Photo: Reproduction / Mirror)

Little warrior

Florence was born in October 2018 when her parents lived in El Masnou, near Barcelona. She was only a few weeks old when she started refusing milk, so she had to be hospitalized for dehydration on several occasions in her first year. Pheobe said that, at the time, the medical team dismissed her concerns: “It was an ongoing cycle of stress and I was the only person who knew something was wrong. When they said ‘wait’ it was like getting punched in the chest because I knew something wasn’t right. I started asking the professionals, ‘Are you going to wait for her to die until you believe me?’ ” she recalled.

The parents insisted until they reached a diagnosis (Photo: Reproduction/Mirror)

At 1 year, Florence was smaller and less cognitively developed than other children. In January 2020, the parents returned to Coventry in the West Mids of central England to seek better support for their daughter. Over the next 22 months, the girl was referred to specialists in dysphagia, a nutritionist, speech therapist and underwent tests for genetic syndromes. It was then that the results confirmed that she was one of 50 children in the UK with Batten’s disease. “Joe and I fell apart. It’s something no parent should hear. I just didn’t know life could be so cruel and I didn’t think it could happen to our family.”

The family believes gene therapy can help Florence, but she is only at the research stage in the US. They have launched a campaign in hopes that the treatment will become available and have so far raised £50,000. Meanwhile, the girl is infused with enzymes fortnightly in London and will need it for the rest of her life. The family is also planning to make changes to the house – such as installing ramps – as Florence will need a wheelchair and a feeding tube. “There is pioneering technology being released all the time. We want to be able to give Florence the best quality of life that we can.”

Florence at her parents’ wedding (Photo: Reproduction/Mirror)

About Batten’s Disease

Typically, children diagnosed with this condition are born apparently healthy until they begin to develop seizures and dementia. Then they lose their eyesight and the ability to walk, talk and eat, becoming totally dependent on their caregivers. Life expectancy is around 13 years, although some have a longer prognosis. There is no cure. According to the newspaper The Sun, currently, around 100 to 150 people in the UK are living with the condition. People are diagnosed, on average, between 6 months and 8 years of age.

