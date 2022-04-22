Justice denies carrying out sergeant’s mental health analysis | ac24horas.com

After being caught red-handed fishing and hunting with an illegal weapon inside the Chandless State Park, this Friday, the 15th, the former mayor of Manoel Urbano, Tanízio Sá, was released on bail of R$ 2,000 this morning. Saturday, 16th, at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio Branco.

The other 7 people who were with the former mayor, including councilor Careca, relatives and businessmen, were also arrested and paid the same amount, totaling R$ 18,000 in bail.

The red-handed arrests took place inside the Chandless River State Park and they were escorted by the Federal Police to the Port of Manoel Urbano. They were then transported to Rio Branco in police vans and stayed at the PF headquarters in the capital from 2 am to 5 am until they were released.

Tanízio says he was unaware of the fishing ban in Parque do Chandless, which is a conservation unit.

“I was fined by the Secretary of the Environment, I signed a Term of Conduct for fishing a jaú. There were 8 people and each one paid R$ 2 thousand and we were released. There in that park it’s a mess and there’s no fishing ban sign and I didn’t know I couldn’t. They should have left an Indian like that or an employee there to warn people of the ban that I would have gone fishing in my lake”, said the former manager to ac24horas, denying involvement in mining activities. “We didn’t even have the material for that”, he points out.

According to the Federal Police Communications Office, the group was arrested for two crimes and the sentences can reach 7 years. The penalties provided for the crime of illegal fishing are up to three years of imprisonment, according to Law No. 9,605/98, and up to four years of imprisonment for illegally carrying a weapon, according to Law No. 10,826/03.

In a statement, the Federal Police explained that the former mayor and a city councilor, as well as family members, were arrested for illegal fishing and illegal possession of a weapon. The act was carried out during inspection by the Federal Police, together with the Secretary of State for the Environment and Indigenous Policies, in Chandless State Park.

Those conducted would be fishing and hunting, without any permission or authorization, in the Chandless State Park Integral Protection Unit, created by Decree nº 10.670, of September 2, 2004, and were taken to the Federal Police for the necessary clarifications.

The State Secretariat for the Environment has been without a titleholder since the beginning of April, when former secretary Ismael Milani left office. No one in the secretariat spoke about the case.

Reporting mining on Chandless

A source told the ac24hours, that the name of the former mayor would have appeared in an investigation into the existence of an invasion of garimpeiros in the Park. He denies the charges.

This week, the Federal Police’s Environment delegate met with the team from the State Environment Department that coordinates the Park.

In July 2020, the Public Ministry of Acre opened an administrative procedure to investigate the invasion of garimpeiros from Rondônia in the Chandless State Park, which is located between the cities of Sena Madureira, Santa Rosa do Purus and Manoel Urbano.

The MP highlighted that the procedure was initiated after receiving a letter from the Federal Public Ministry with information on the alleged invasions.

biodiversity

The Chandless State Park was created in 2004 with an area of ​​659,000 hectares and covers three municipalities in Acre, housing about 438 species of birds, of which 31 were discovered at the site in 2019. The total number of birds is more than half of the total number of birds. which is found throughout Acre.