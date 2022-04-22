Kherson region in southern Ukraine is on its way to normalization

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Kherson region in southern Ukraine is on its way to normalization 1 Views

The city of Kherson, which is under Russian control, has returned to normal, local businesses are working, slowly restoring ties with Russian regions.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Frustration grows in Shanghai over Covid-19 confinement – Época Negócios

+ Shanghai remains in strict lockdown (Photo: unsplash) Reinforcing resolve after three weeks of strict …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved