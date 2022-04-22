Mental health policy for pregnant women is on the CAS agenda

The Social Affairs Commission (CAS) may approve on Tuesday (26), at a meeting scheduled for 11 am, a project that determines the inclusion, among the actions planned in prenatal care, the tracking of depressive symptoms in pregnant women. PLC 98/2018 has a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF).

According to the project, screening for depressive symptoms should be done from the beginning and, preferably, in the first and third trimester of pregnancy. The attention of the health services must continue in the postpartum period and in the period of first care for the baby. If depression is detected, mothers should also be referred for follow-up by a psychologist or psychiatrist.



Initial screening will be based on a standardized questionnaire and may be performed by professionals responsible for prenatal care and postpartum consultations. The idea is that the questions are capable of indicating the need for referral to a mental health professional, preferably trained in perinatal mental health.

Report

In her report, Leila Barros presents a substitute text for the project “built from important contributions from specialists in mental health and assistance to pregnant and postpartum women, based on the screening of depressive symptoms in all women assisted in the pre- and postpartum period”. postnatal”.

Among the contributions offered by the specialists are the replacement of the expression “psychological assessment” by “screening for depressive symptoms”. Another suggestion was to change the expression “identification of the propensity to develop depression” for “identification of depressive symptoms”.

Baby blues

The senator reports that between 10% and 20% of women face depression after the birth of the baby, with repercussions that can go beyond the puerperium and impact the life of the mother and child in a more lasting way.



According to doctors and psychologists, postpartum depression is a mood disorder that begins during pregnancy or in the first six weeks after delivery, and can persist for a year. It is characterized by the occurrence of irritability, frequent crying, feelings of hopelessness, lack of energy, sexual disinterest, eating and sleep disorders and psychosomatic complaints.

Leila points out that a combination of biological, obstetric and psychosocial factors can result in a greater risk for the occurrence of the disease. Psychosocial risk factors include low social and financial support, history of psychiatric illness or sexual abuse, postpartum sadness, prenatal depression, low self-esteem, prenatal anxiety, unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, attempt to terminate pregnancy, premenstrual disorder, low socioeconomic status, or early pregnancy.

Treatment

Leila Barros explains that, after the diagnosis of postpartum depression, treatment takes place with a multidisciplinary approach, introduction of psychotherapy and administration of drugs, if necessary, and should be carried out as quickly as possible, to provide support to the mother and so that the effects of the symptoms are attenuated, allowing, consequently, better interaction with the baby.

The prevention of the disease is done through the intervention of the psychologist, who advises and accompanies the patient at risk of developing symptoms. “It is also necessary to carry out pre- and postnatal monitoring of the mental health of the pregnant woman and the puerperal woman, respectively, with the appropriate identification of risk factors and depressive symptoms manifested by the patient, so that it will be possible to indicate the intervention of professionals capable of treating and prevent the onset of postpartum depression”, concludes the senator.

Other projects

At the same meeting, CAS will be able to vote on the proposal (PL 2.486/2021) that regulates the performance of the Federal Council of Physical Education (Confef) and the Regional Councils of Physical Education (CREFs). Also on the agenda is the project (PL 2,183/2019) that creates a tax contribution on the marketing and import of soft drinks and sugary drinks (Cide-Refrigerantes).

