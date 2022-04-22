New PS Plus debuts in Brazil in early June

Sony has brought an important update regarding the new PS Plus here in Brazil. According to the Japanese company, the signature model will debut in the Americas from June 13shortly after Valentine’s Day (June 12 in our country).

In addition, the company also revealed release dates in other regions of the world. In Japan, consumers can look forward to the service on June 1. In Asia (outside the Land of the Rising Sun), the date is May 23. In Europe, this will take place on the 22nd of the same month.

Sony also revealed that it is expanding its cloud service to the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. So don’t expect the PS Plus Premium offer in Brazil, at least for now, as the company intends to expand the novelty to other markets in the future.

New PS Plus plans

Users of the new PS Plus will have three subscription options to choose from. Check out the plans below:

“Essential” will bring the same benefits as the current model, costing BRL 34.90 a month, BRL 84.90 quarterly or BRL 199.90 annually.

a month, quarterly or annually. “Extra” will cost BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. This plan has over 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalog.

a month, per quarter or per annum. This plan has over 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalog. “Deluxe” will come out for BRL 59.90 monthly, BRL 159.90 quarterly or BRL 389.90 per annum. This template includes all the benefits of “Essential” and “Extra”, as well as containing a list of 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles.

monthly, quarterly or per annum. This template includes all the benefits of “Essential” and “Extra”, as well as containing a list of 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles. There is still the “Premium” subscription, with all the above, plus cloud streaming and PS3 games. Unfortunately, as there is no streaming in Brazil, this plan is not available here.

