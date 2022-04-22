Next phase of war will be crucial for Russia and Ukraine, says US

THE NEW YORK TIMES – Senior US government officials say they believe next four weeks will shape the end result gives Russian war in Ukrainewith lasting ramifications that will influence the design of the map of the Europe in the coming decades.

While officials still expect the war to be long and exhausting, they say it is imperative to hurry Ukraine with the as many new weapons as possible – especially long-range artillery and anti-artillery radar – to stop Russia’s further advance on the Donbas regionin the east.

Reflecting a renewed sense of urgency, the President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States will send Ukraine an additional $800 million in military aid.the second such package in just over a week.

Firefighter tries to enter burning building after Russian attack in Kharkiv; US predicts long war Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Biden said the latest aid package sent “an unmistakable message” to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “He will never be able to dominate and occupy all of Ukraine.”

In remarks at the White House, the Democratic leader said that while the US will announce many details of the weapons it is sending to Ukraine, some will be kept secret.

The president borrowed and modified a famous quote from Theodore Roosevelt, saying that the US would “speak softly and carry a big javelin”, a reference to the anti-tank weapon the Ukrainians used effectively against Russian tanks.

Determined to act quickly, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and the general Mark MilleyChief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces spoke with allies around the world this week and characterized the coming month as crucial.

If Russia can make headway in the east, Putin will be better positioned at home to sell his so-called “special military operation” as a limited success and claim it has secured protection for Ukraine’s pro-Russian minority, US officials said.

He could then seek a ceasefire, but would be encouraged to use Donbas as leverage in any negotiations, they said. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational issues.

But if the Ukrainian military can stop Russia’s advance on Donbas, officials say Putin will face a difficult choice: commit more combat power in a fight that could drag on for years or negotiate seriously in peace talks.

The first option could mean full national mobilization, officials say, and is politically risky for the Russian leader.

Member of the Ukrainian forces with a NLAW weapon capable of destroying a main battle tank Photograph: GLEB GARANICH

“The next phase of the war will be extremely important,” said Peter Maurer, chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who visited Ukraine in March. “The escalation of hostilities in Donbas and in all areas affected by the armed conflict is of extreme concern.”

At the Pentagon this week, both Austin and General Milley had nonstop phone calls and meetings with allies centered on one topic: weapons. Austin spoke with his Romanian counterpart on Monday and with the Spanish defense minister on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he met with the Polish defense minister and, on Thursday, with the Czech.

With all four, the discussions were the same, officials said: how to send more powerful weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

After weeks of focus on anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons such as javelins and Stingerslast week’s new shipments included long-range artillery, tactical vehicles and mobile radar systems to help Ukrainians detect and destroy Russian artillery positions.

Other countries are sending tanks, more artillery and anti-ship missiles.

General Milley’s phone record this week looks like a list of countries with heavy artillery and weaponry: Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey.

A senior Defense Department official described the following month as a crucial turning point for Russia and Ukraine. This phase of the battle ostensibly favors Russia to some extent, as Russian troops move across more open terrain rather than getting bogged down in cities.

But the official said the Pentagon believes that, with the right weapons and a continuation of high morale and motivation, Ukrainian forces can not only stop the Russian advance, but also quell it.

“The Russians are in a weakened state that they can recover from with enough time and new recruits,” said Evelyn Farkas, the Pentagon’s top official for Russia and Ukraine during the Obama administration, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. “Therefore, it is paramount to attack them now with everything we can give the Ukrainians.”

Satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC captures moments after attack on the port city of Mariupol on April 6 Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/AP

Current and former US military commanders with experience in Ukraine and Europe agreed.

“It’s hit or miss for Ukraine as they must stop the Russian advance to capture the entire Donbas,” said Major General Michael Repass, a retired former commander of US special operations forces in Europe who was involved. with defense issues with the Ukrainian Army since 2016.

If Putin manages to take the east and establish a land corridor to Crimea, General Repass said Moscow will have a stronger position in any negotiated agreement.

“In another month, I predict exhaustion on both sides without a military decision/outcome anyway,” General Repass wrote. “A stalemate means Putin wins and if Putin ‘wins’ then we have a hard way to go.”

To try to avoid such an outcome, current and former US commanders say Ukraine’s army will try to stop Russia’s military buildup around the eastern city of Izium and other key staging areas with long-range artillery and drone strikes. armed.

“It’s also about upsetting the Russians while they’re still in recomposition and preparation mode, before they can really get up,” said Lieutenant General Frederick Hodges, a former commander of the US Army in Europe who works with the US Army today. Center for European Policy Analysis.

Even as Moscow scales back its objectives and consolidates its army in southern and eastern Ukraine, the outcome of the war remains uncertain at best, military analysts said. Indeed, underlying weaknesses in Russian strength, which were exposed in the first few weeks of the conflict, have not necessarily disappeared, they said.

For example, the thousands of Russian reinforcements arriving in Ukraine — including mercenaries, recruits and troops drawn from Russia’s far east and Georgia — did not train together, analysts said.

The battered units that have retreated to northern Ukraine will also need time to regroup. Some will be resupplied and sent back into the fight. But others are so damaged that their remaining parts will be pieced together in a new unit, analysts said.

“They don’t have many options for generating new forces if current units face a lot of attrition,” said Rob Lee, a Russian military expert at the Philadelphia Institute for Foreign Policy Research and a former US Navy officer.

“Once this offensive begins in earnest, Russia will face more losses,” Lee said. “At some point, friction will be too great and limit the Russian military’s ability to effectively conduct offensive operations.”

As Russian forces advance into the Donbas, they will extend their supply lines and could face the same logistical deficiencies that have plagued them before, officials said.

Ukrainian soldier fires mortar to respond to Russian attack outside Kiev Photograph: EFE

“We’ll see in the next few weeks how much they learned and how much they fixed,” General Hodges said.

Even if Russian forces prevail next month, the specter of that army advancing into western Ukraine or beyond the country’s borders — a real fear at the start of the war — now seems absurd, several officials said.

“Win, lose or draw, the Russian military will likely be a depleted force after this next phase to sustain any campaign beyond the Donbas,” said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Va.

But the top Defense Department official warned that for Putin the whole of Ukraine – not just the Donbas – was always the ultimate prize.