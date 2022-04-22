Out of season Carnival attracts 53,000 foreign tourists to Brazil | National Destinations

Disclosure/Liesa – 03.31.2022 Rio and São Paulo are cities most sought after by foreign tourists for samba school parades; in the photo, Marquês de Sapucaí Sambadrome

Embratur data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), of the Federal Police, indicate that Brazil should receive around 53,400 foreign tourists between April 14th and 24th, periods consistent with the Easter and straps. In the case of the latter, Carnival 2022 is being celebrated with samba school parades, which may have influenced greater demand for Brazil and an increase in the flow of international flights.

The United States led the way in the number of passengers during these days: about 11,505 American passengers have already disembarked or will disembark in Brazil over the period. Then the country is joined by Argentina (11,398), Portugal (2,064), the United Kingdom (1,706) and Chile (1,651). Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are the most searched cities.

According to the Federal Police’s International Traffic System (STI), the rate of foreigners entering the country in the first months of 2022 is 500,000 people. Between January and February alone, there were 530,000 international tourists in Brazil, of which 293,800 were from Argentina.

Also according to Embratur and Iata, the Carnival celebrated between February 25 and March 4 also registered high levels of visitation: around 55,000 people arrived in Brazil by air.

The high demand for Brazil abroad causes optimism and points to the heating up of tourism after two years of restrictive measures due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“These numbers demonstrate that we are on the right path to further strengthen the resumption of Brazilian tourism. Our country is one of the best in the world in terms of diversity of destinations. We have a lot to offer visitors from other countries and we are working to show our full potential”, points out Silvio Nascimento, president of Embratur.

Last Wednesday (20), the Ministry of Health said that about 1.8 million passengers should circulate through the country’s main airports during the Tiradentes holiday, a number 38% higher than that recorded at Easter.