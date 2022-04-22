Realme Q5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 870, AMOLED display and more – All in Technology

After the launch of the Realme Q5i earlier this week, Realme presented this Wednesday (20) the new Q5 and Q5 Pro. The entry-level model features a 6.6″ FHD+ 120 Hz LCD screen and a 16MP front camera. On the back, it features a 50MP main lens alongside two other 2MP and 2MP cameras.

In hardware, the Realme Q5 works with a Snapdragon 695 5G chip alongside 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the side and Android 12 under the hood. Furthermore, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 60W super fast charging.

As for the Realme Q5 Pro, it comes with a 6.62″ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 16MP front camera. It also features a 64MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The processor chosen for the Pro version was the Snapdragon 870, as well as versions with 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W super fast charging. In addition, Realme is making a limited version available with characters from the Time Agent anime.

Availability and prices:

Realme’s new smartphones are on pre-order now in China. As for pricing, the Realme Q5 starts at CNY1,399 (about R$1005), while the Pro version starts at CNY1,899 (about R$1365).

