Researchers point out that eating avocado is good for the heart

Avocado is a universal fruit, being consumed all over the world in different ways. It can be used to compose sweet or savory recipes, for example. Best of all, in addition to its great versatility, avocados have also shown great health benefits.

A survey published in Journal of the American Heart Association can prevent heart disease in humans. According to the study data, people who consume the fruit are about 21% less likely to have cardiovascular disease. The publication of the results took place at the end of last month, that is, it is very recent.

According to the scientists, the benefits to the heart were observed with a certain amount of consumption. Ideally, eat half an avocado or half a cup of avocado a day. This means that there are almost 80 g of the fruit daily.

Avocado health benefits

The avocado fruit is very famous in world cuisine. It is not only Brazil that consumes avocados on a large scale, but most of the planet. Mexican cuisine and Portuguese cuisine, for example, use the fruit in savory and sweet dishes. The pulp itself is consumed for breakfast with the addition of salt only. It is no wonder that avocado is considered a very versatile fruit and easy to include in any diet.

In addition, avocado provides the following health benefits:

It has antioxidant action;

Combats premature aging;

Assists in weight loss diets;

Combats and treats seizures;

Acts against urinary infections;

Improves the health of the mind;

Prevents memory problems.

Extra tip: learn how to choose the best avocado

The first thing to do is to use the seed trick to understand the state of the fruit. Just shake the avocado and pay attention if you feel and listen to the seed loose inside it. If this occurs it is because the food is in an excellent point to be devoured. However, some avocado species may not demonstrate their maturity through this procedure.

So, analyze the avocado skin before buying. The best fruits are light green and have a duller shine. The brighter the skin, the greener the avocado is.

If the avocado is too soft, it’s a sign that it’s overcooked, but if it’s too hard, it’s still green. The best avocados are also heavier than they look. If you still have the stalk, make sure it comes off easily when you pull, as this is a sign that the fruit is ripe and very tasty.