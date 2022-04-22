Russia intensifies offensive and collects bodies in Mariupol

KIEV/MARIUPOL (Reuters) – Russia stepped up its new offensive in eastern Ukraine on Friday as teams of volunteers in the port city of Mariupol collected corpses from the rubble after Moscow declared victory there despite resistance from Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the entire frontline in the east of the country and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of Russia’s main target, Donbas.

A high-ranking Russian military commander has said Moscow intends to seize the whole of southern Ukraine, much broader war goals than Moscow has been trumpeting lately, and the latest sign that it might not relent after its latest campaign in the east.

Russia says it won the Battle of Mariupol, the biggest fight of the war, having made the decision not to try to root out thousands of Ukrainian soldiers still holed up in a massive steel mill that occupies much of the city centre.

Kiev says 100,000 civilians are still inside the city and need to be evacuated. It claims that Moscow’s decision not to invade the Azovstal steel mill is proof that Russia does not have the strength to defeat the Ukrainian defenders.

In a Russian-held part of the city, guns went largely silent and stunned-looking residents ventured out into the streets on Wednesday against a backdrop of charred apartment blocks and wrecked cars. Some carried suitcases and household items.

Volunteers in protective suits and white masks scoured the wreckage, collecting bodies from inside the apartments and loading them onto a truck marked with the letter “Z”, a symbol of the Russian invasion.

Maxar, a commercial satellite company, said images from space showed freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of the city. Ukraine estimates that tens of thousands of civilians died in the city during nearly two months of Russian bombing and siege.

The United Nations and the Red Cross say the number of civilian casualties is still unknown, but it is at least in the thousands. Russia denies attacking civilians and says it has rescued the city from nationalists.

In Zaporizhzhia, where 79 Mariupol residents arrived on the first Russian-authorized bus convoy to other parts of Ukraine, Valentyna Andrushenko held back tears as she recalled the ordeal under siege.

“They (the Russians) were bombing us from day one. They are demolishing everything,” she said of the city.

Kiev said no further withdrawals were planned for Friday. Moscow claims it took 140,000 Mariupol residents to Russia; Kiev says many of them were forcibly deported in what would be a war crime.

The city’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko, who is no longer inside Mariupol, said: “We only need one thing – the total withdrawal of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol.”