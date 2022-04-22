Samsung launches Galaxy A33 and A73 in Brazil with 5G internet; see prices | Cell

The Galaxy A33 (R$2,699) and the Galaxy A73 (R$3,799) are Samsung’s new bets in the field of cell phones with 5G internet and an intermediate technical sheet. The models feature robust configurations and photography capabilities previously seen on more expensive smartphones. in conversation with the TechTudo product manager Renato Citrini highlights the portrait mode, the improved night mode and the removal of elements that could “spoil” the perfect click.

In a launch held last Wednesday (19), the South Korean giant explained that they are smartphones with 6.4 and 6.7-inch screens, respectively, a sign that customers will have plenty of space to enjoy online content.

Galaxy A33 5G (R$2,699): 6.4-inch screen

The Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, with Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The processor is the Exynos 1280, an octa-core up to 2.4 GHz. The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, in addition to support for a 1 TB microSD card. The 5,000 mAh battery promises autonomy of up to two days, depending on use.

The photographic system is divided as follows:

Main camera: 48 MP (f/1.8)

Ultra wide: 8 MP (f/2.2)

Depth: 2 MP (f/2.4)

Macro: 5 MP (f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

The Galaxy A33 is sold in Brazil in black, white, blue and pink.

Galaxy A73 5G (R$ 3,799): 108 MP camera

Considered the most robust among the mid-rangers, the Galaxy A73 5G is also the largest in size. The device has a Super AMOLED display, 6.7-inch Full HD and 120 Hz refresh rate, which should do well among gamers and more demanding users.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G processor (up to 2.4 GHz) is present. The smartphone also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (with 1TB microSD support).

Its battery has 5,000 mAh, the same as in the A33. Considering the larger screen, which results in more energy expenditure, it is reasonable to say that those looking for a lot of autonomy should opt for the smaller version.

The cameras are divided like this:

Main camera: 108 MP (f/1.8)

Ultra wide: 12 MP (f/2.2)

Depth: 5 MP (f/2.4)

Macro: 5 MP (f/2.4)

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)

The Galaxy A73 is available in white, gray and green.

Charger, price and availability

All models bring the Android 12 system working together with One UI 4.1, developed by the South Korean manufacturer. Among the new features of the software is a greater possibility to customize colors and application icons and more efficient privacy controls.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy A comes with a 15 Watt charger in the box. Those who want a faster recharge can opt for 25 Watt accessories, as they will be compatible with new smartphones. Items like this cost around R$180 in online stores.