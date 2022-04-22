Smartphone sales have another fall, Samsung and remains in the lead – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Pandemic has caused significant changes in the global smartphone market, even generating economic difficulties for some companies. With a shortage of components, electronics prices skyrocketed throughout 2020 and 2021, having a significant impact on the number of sales. And now, Canalys has just shared the latest statistics on this matter.

According to the report, Samsung ranks first on the podium of companies that sold the most smartphones in the first quarter of this year. The South Korean manufacturer had an increase from 22% to 24% of share taking into account the same period of the previous year. Then comes Apple with an 18% share, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2021.

“Despite the looming uncertainty in global markets, major vendors accelerated their growth by expanding their device portfolios into 2022,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, analyst at Canalys.

“While the iPhone 13 series continues to capture consumer demand, the new iPhone SE launched in March is becoming an important mid-volume driver for Apple. At a similar price point to its predecessor, it offers an upgraded chipset and better battery performance and adds the 5G connectivity that carrier channels are demanding,” Chaurasia said in a note.

Regarding the other positions, Xiaomi appeared in third place on the podium with 13% (a drop of 1%). In addition, sales of Oppo and Vivo handsets also fell, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ranking.